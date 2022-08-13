Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Price Performance

TMSNY traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 112,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Temenos

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.