Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TMSNY traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 112,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
