TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Volume Tops $189,909.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $189,909.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

