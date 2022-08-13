Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Telstra Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TLSYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 42,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Telstra has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.79.
About Telstra
