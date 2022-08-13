Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Telstra Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TLSYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 42,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Telstra has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

About Telstra



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

