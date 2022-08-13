Telos Price Reaches $0.21 (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Telos has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market cap of $56.65 million and $2.17 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.