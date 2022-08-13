Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.5%.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.