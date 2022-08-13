Telenet Group’s (TLGHY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

