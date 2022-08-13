Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,126,700 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 1,561,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 644.5 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock remained flat at $4.17 during trading on Friday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

