Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.19.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.