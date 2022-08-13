TD Securities Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$8.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

