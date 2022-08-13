TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.11.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.