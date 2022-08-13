Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.