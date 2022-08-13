Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41, reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

