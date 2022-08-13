Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.12). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.12), with a volume of 215,764 shares.

Tarsus Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.

Tarsus Group Company Profile

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

