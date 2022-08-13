Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of TH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 1,054,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

