Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 1,054,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

