TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 48,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.1 %
TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 3,401,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,059. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold”.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.