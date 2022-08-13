TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 48,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 3,401,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,059. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 375.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,053,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 2,410,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TAL Education Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 290,847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 262,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

