Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $139.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,052,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 162,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.