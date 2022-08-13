Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Update

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
Shares of THYCY remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Taiheiyo Cement has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $6.03.
About Taiheiyo Cement
