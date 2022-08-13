Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $7.69 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,793. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

