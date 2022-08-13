Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of BLEU stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. bleuacacia ltd has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

