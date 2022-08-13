Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NPAB remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.