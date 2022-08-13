Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.71% of BioPlus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 249,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

