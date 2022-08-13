Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $7.46 Million in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 13.04% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,289,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,058,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

