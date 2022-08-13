Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,165 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Alight worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in Alight by 4.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,263,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Alight by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Trading Up 3.8 %

About Alight

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.