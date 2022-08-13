Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.30 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Syscoin has a market cap of $125.30 million and $2.71 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00264516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,443,001 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

