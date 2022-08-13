Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $69,597,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

