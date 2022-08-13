Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.68. Sylogist has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$13.24.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.2692978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

