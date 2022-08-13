SVB Leerink Cuts Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $64.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

