Susquehanna Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
