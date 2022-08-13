Susquehanna Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 156.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

