Susquehanna Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

