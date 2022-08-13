Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $176.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

