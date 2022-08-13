Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $13.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 33.9% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,335 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

