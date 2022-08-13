SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.83 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00006345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $197.22 million and approximately $40.83 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,426.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064193 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,051,774 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

