Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Parveen Kakar Sells 43,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.41 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.