Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) SVP Parveen Kakar Sells 43,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.41 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Industries International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Stories

