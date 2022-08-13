Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

