Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

