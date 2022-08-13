Summit Financial LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

