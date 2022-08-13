Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

