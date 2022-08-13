Summit Financial LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

