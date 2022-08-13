Summit Financial LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.32. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

