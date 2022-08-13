Summit Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,035,288 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Shares of ORLY opened at $731.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.06. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

