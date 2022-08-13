Summit Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

