Summit Financial LLC Buys 613 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

