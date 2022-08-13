Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

