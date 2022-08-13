Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

SAX stock opened at €46.50 ($47.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.