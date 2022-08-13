Streamr 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.16 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

