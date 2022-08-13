StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Charles M. Lyon Sells 3,511 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNEX stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.
Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
