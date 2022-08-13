StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Charles M. Lyon Sells 3,511 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Up 2.3 %

SNEX stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.