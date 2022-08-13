Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 6.3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 2,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

