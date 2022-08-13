StockNews.com Lowers Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

