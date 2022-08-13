StockNews.com Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.61.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.