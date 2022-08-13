StockNews.com Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.13 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

