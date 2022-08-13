StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

AMPH stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,696 shares of company stock worth $5,690,235. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

